Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Many people have cast their ballots in your ratification vote but your committee has become aware that a number of people still wish to vote who have missed the registration deadline. Therefore, voting has been extended until Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.
If you have already received an email with your voting details please cast your ballot prior to that deadline. If you have not yet received an email and wish to, please email [email protected] prior to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
You can find the original notice below if you need more details on how to participate.