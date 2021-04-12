Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Guildford Seniors Village (Well-Being Services (GSV) Ltd.) - Voting extension - BCGEU

Published on April 12, 2021

Many people have cast their ballots in your ratification vote but your committee has become aware that a number of people still wish to vote who have missed the registration deadline.
Therefore, voting has been extended until Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.


If you have already received an email with your voting details please cast your ballot prior to that deadline. If you have not yet received an email and wish to, please email [email protected] prior to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

You can find the original notice below if you need more details on how to participate.

https://www.bcgeu.ca/well-being_services_guildford_seniors_village_-_update_ratification_meetings_and_voting

In solidarity on behalf of the bargaining committee,

Richard Tones,
Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

Bargaining Committee: 
Ana Lilia – Committee Member
Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Download PDF of notice here



