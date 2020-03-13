As per our previous message, the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and holding a meeting in a seniors home is inconsistent with the principles of limiting the spread of the virus and limiting vulnerable people to exposure.



In an effort to reduced transmission rates, as per the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, the BCGEU will avoid holding meetings that attract groups such as your ratification. This is an effort to reduce infection rates amongst health care workers and the vulnerable people you care for every day.



The Union will be monitoring the outbreak and the advice of the Provincial Health Officer and will revisit ratification in two weeks.



In Solidarity,



Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Mila Huezo – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative







