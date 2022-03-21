Friends,



We are very pleased to advise that your employer has finally agreed to enter into negotiations for your first collective agreement. We will be starting on June 6th and continuing throughout that week.



Your employer has also agreed to provide the union with the information that it must, by law, provide.



The statutory freeze has now been extended to the end of this calendar year – December 31, 2022. What that means is that your employer isn't allowed to change the terms and conditions of your employment that were in place when the union became certified on June 17, 2021. If you believe that your employer has changed the conditions under which you work, please contact a member of your bargaining committee or your servicing staff rep, Andii Stephens at [email protected].



Your employer's agreement on the above matters has resolved the union's unfair labour relations complaint filed on April 1, 2022.

It is our hope that these positive developments will be the beginning of an improved relationship with your employer that will benefit the members, students and your employer.



This bulletin will also inform you that the chairperson of the bargaining committee, Raji Toor, has resigned. Please join us in thanking her for her service.

Please post this update in your lunchroom and distribute it to other members. Particularly, those who are newly hired. If you know a new member, please ask them to complete a membership card by contacting a member of your bargaining committee or at [email protected].



We will continue to inform you as necessary.



In Solidarity,



Lorena Henriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Kulbir Pannu, Bargaining Committee Member

Tatiana Zamorano-Henriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, BCGEU Negotiations Staff Rep









