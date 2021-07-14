Friends,

You are receiving this email to notify you that elections for the bargaining committee have been initiated. You will receive an email later today or early tomorrow with your voting credentials.

You will be asked to fill out two separate ballots. The first is for three bargaining committee positions and the second is for who will act as chair of the bargaining committee. Balloting will close on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

As there was a requirement that at least one committee member be from the Fleetwood worksite, and we only had one nomination from that location, Kulbir Pannu has been declared acclaimed.

There are three remaining positions and four candidates:

Tatiana Zamorano (Newton)

Rana Kulwinderjit Phul (Newton)

Raji Toor (Newton)

Lorena Henriquez (Newton)

You will select three candidates on your ballot and the three with the most votes will be deemed elected.

There are two candidates for the position of Bargaining Committee Chair. This person acts as your primary spokesperson to the greater union and the membership throughout the bargaining process.

Tatiana Zamorano (Newton)

Raji Toor (Newton)

In order to be elected chair a candidate must first be successful in being elected to the committee. If one of the candidates is not elected to the committee they will be deemed ineligible and the other candidate will be deemed acclaimed.

If you receive this email you will also receive a voting credential – if you are aware of a co-worker that did not receive this email please ask them to check other folders in their email or contact [email protected] to arrange a credential email to be sent.

We are excited about forming your new committee and commencing the bargaining process.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP