Friends,

Now that you have been formally certified as members of the BC General Employees' Union at the Labour Relations Board of BC we can commence the process of negotiating your first collective agreement.

The first step is the opening of nominations and conducting an election if there are more candidates than positions. There are four positions on the bargaining committee of which one must be an employee at the Fleetwood location.

Nominations are open upon receipt of this notice and close at 4:00 pm on Friday July 2, 2021. In the event of an election, members will be sent a separate email with their voting credentials and voting will be open from Tuesday July 6, 2021 to Thursday July 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

If you wish to seek a position on the bargaining committee please complete the attached nomination form and return as per the instructions on the form. Remember that you only need to be nominated once to be placed on the ballot and that you must be nominated by another member from Guru Nanak Education Society of BC. The nomination form also outlines a candidates option to submit a bio for distribution to the membership when voting occurs.

Once a committee has been established, they will be surveying the membership with the assistance of BCGEU staff to determine your priorities for bargaining. Then your committee will develop a set of bargaining proposals to present to the employer and commence the bargaining process.

Know that securing a first agreement can be a very long process and can take a long time to complete. We will be supporting your committee throughout the process and are confident we can reach a meaningful agreement with the employer.

We are so excited that you have formed a union and are looking forward to helping you make change at work.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Reprehensive

Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP