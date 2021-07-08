Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy) - Bargaining Committee Elections Delayed - BCGEU

Published on July 08, 2021

There will be a short delay until next week in the commencement of elections for your bargaining committee.

At the Union's most recent convention there were some minor changes to the Constitution and Bylaws that may have a very minor impact on our process. As small as those changes may be, it is important that the voice and decisions of the membership are reflected in the way we handle our affairs.

We appreciate your patience and anticipate elections will be able to proceed early next week.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones
Staff Reprehensive
Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP