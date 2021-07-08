There will be a short delay until next week in the commencement of elections for your bargaining committee.



At the Union's most recent convention there were some minor changes to the Constitution and Bylaws that may have a very minor impact on our process. As small as those changes may be, it is important that the voice and decisions of the membership are reflected in the way we handle our affairs.



We appreciate your patience and anticipate elections will be able to proceed early next week.



In Solidarity,



Richard Tones

Staff Reprehensive

Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP