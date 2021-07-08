Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy) - Bargaining Committee Elections Delayed - BCGEU
Published on July 08, 2021
There will be a short delay until next week in the commencement of elections for your bargaining committee.
At the Union's most recent convention there were some minor changes to the Constitution and Bylaws that may have a very minor impact on our process. As small as those changes may be, it is important that the voice and decisions of the membership are reflected in the way we handle our affairs.
We appreciate your patience and anticipate elections will be able to proceed early next week.
In Solidarity,
Richard Tones Staff Reprehensive Negotiations Department