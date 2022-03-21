Friends,



Your bargaining committee met this past Saturday, April 2nd, to review the bargaining proposals that we hope will form the basis for a first collective agreement with Sikh Academy. Your employer, however, continues to resist the union's attempts to set bargaining dates despite that the Labour Relations Code (Code) stipulates that the Parties must meet within ten (10) days of notice. The union served notice to bargain on December 1, 2021. We are being told the employer is reviewing it, is on vacation, has other matters it needs to address, or that it will get back to us.



Your employer's resistance to bargaining has left the union with no option but to file a complaint with the Labour Relations Board alleging its behavior is in violation of the law – the Labour Relations Code. This is the second complaint alleging your employer has engaged in practices that are illegal. The first, was filed October 27, 2021, and is scheduled to go to a hearing in May of this year.



Resorting to legal action is not the union's preferred route. Unfortunately, your employer has left the union with no other option as its ongoing refusal to commence bargaining now appears to be a clear attempt to delay until the 12-month freeze on unilaterally changing members' terms and conditions of employment, has expired. None the less, we remain hopeful that it will not be necessary to proceed with the application. That, instead, your employer will agree to start negotiations for a first collective agreement to bring certainty and stability to the members, employer, students, and their parents.



You may post this update in your lunchroom and distribute it to other members. Particularly, those who are newly hired. If you know any new members, please ask them to complete a membership card by contacting Lorena or Raji or, through [email protected].



We will continue to inform you as necessary.



In solidarity,



Raji Toor, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lorena Henriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Kulbir Pannu, Bargaining Committee Member

Tatiana Zamorano-Henriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, BCGEU Negotiations Staff Rep





