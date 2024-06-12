To: All 704 BCGEU Members at Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy)
Re: Town Hall Meeting
The Union is holding a Town Hall meeting at the Sikh Academy school on Friday, June 14TH, to provide information surrounding the topics of bargaining, stewards, new member orientations and answer questions you may have.
Please join us at 3:45pm.
In solidarity
Heather Turner
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
