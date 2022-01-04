Friends,



Your bargaining committee along with BCGEU Staff met again on December 20th and 21st and were able to create an initial draft of our proposed collective agreement.



It is anticipated that a final draft will be reviewed in the coming weeks by your committee.



We have asked the Employer for formal bargaining dates in January and we will advise you as soon as dates are secured.



Thank you for your continued support and enjoy your holiday break.



In Solidarity,



Raji Toor (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Tatiana Zamorano

Lorena Henriquez

Kulbir Pannu





Download PDF of notice here

