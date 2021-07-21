Guru Nanak Education Society of BC (Sikh Academy)- Bargaining Committee Elections

Friends,

The results of the election are in and you have selected your bargaining committee chair. The membership elected Raji Toor.

This means that both Raji Toor (Chair) and Kulbir Pannu (Fleetwood) are declared elected.

As sometimes occurs with elections with smaller groups of voters, there was a tie between two of the remaining three candidates that does not allow us to declare the remaining two positions on the committee.

We sought the direction of the Component VP and it has been determined that there will be a full vote for the remaining two positions to ensure we have the most democratic outcome.

Therefore, you will receive a new electronic ballot for the remaining two positions. The candidates are:

Tatiana Zamorano (Newton)

Rana Kulwinderjit Phul (Newton)

Lorena Henriquez (Newton)

You will be required to select two names and balloting will close on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at 4:00 pm.

If you receive this email you will also receive a voting credential – if you are aware of a co-worker that did not receive this email please ask them to check other folders in their email or contact [email protected] to arrange a credential email to be sent.

We appreciate your patience and continued participation in this process. Democracy is a cornerstone of our union and this can sometimes result in us having to take the time to ensure members voices are heard.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Reprehensive

Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP