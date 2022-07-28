Friends,



I am pleased to advise that thanks to your activism and perseverance, the unfair labour practice complaints against your employer have been satisfactorily settled. Please read this bulletin carefully as the settlement may apply to you. If you are a member who was named in the applications who has not yet heard as to the outcome as it applies to you, please contact Erik Hoibak in the Advocacy Department [email protected].



BUS DRIVERS

If you worked for the employer in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, the employer will pay you the difference in your salary and vacation pay between those two (2) years. You should receive the money no later than September 30th.



BUS DRIVERS AND OFFICE (ADMINISTRATIVE) STAFF

If you were not paid for the December 2021 Winter Break, the employer shall pay you for the Winter Break at your normal salary or wage rate, less applicable statutory deductions, on or before September 30, 2022. Such payments shall first be made by way of the payout of the vacation pay accrued for each employee as of the start of the Winter Break, if any.



TEACHERS

Any teacher who paid a $200 Letter of Permission fee during 2021-2022 will be reimbursed by the employer. If you paid the fee and have not yet been reimbursed, provide a copy of your receipt to your employer for immediate reimbursement.

Any teacher who paid for a criminal record check during 2021-2022 will be reimbursed by the employer. If you paid the fee and have not yet been reimbursed, provide a copy of your receipt to your employer for immediate reimbursement.



EVERYONE

The change in benefit providers and levels caused members to pay out of pocket for those benefits that were previously reimbursed. The employer will reimburse you any out-of-pocket expenses that would have been eligible for reimbursement under the former Great West Life plan between June 26 – August 31, 2021. As we anticipate that there may be personal information involved, do not submit your claim to your Employer. Instead, send it to the employer's solicitors:

Hamilton Duncan

Attention: GNES Benefit Claims

1450 – 13401 108th Avenue

Surrey, BC V3T 5T3



Your request for reimbursement must be in writing and include the original receipt. If you no longer have the original receipt, ask your service provider to issue you a duplicate. You must submit your claim by October 31, 2022 . Your personal information will not be shared with the employer.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, BCGEU Negotiations Staff Rep



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of Punjabi version here





UWU/MoveUP