We met with the employer on Friday, October 28th during which they spoke to their financial situation. We are meeting with them again on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to continue the conversation. As we anticipate that you will have questions, we have scheduled a Zoom member meeting (link below) for this same day, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Please try to attend this important meeting.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Lorena Henriquez, Bargaining Committee

Jagbir Kaur, Bargaining Committee

Tatiana Zamorano-Henriquez, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, BCGEU Negotiations Staff Rep







Download PDF of notice here



Download Translated version here





UWU/MoveUP