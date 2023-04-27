Handcuffed by the System conference: an overview

Forty-five delegates from Component 1 gathered in Richmond earlier this month for the triennial Corrections and Sheriff Services Component Conference. Over the two-day event, a variety of issues were discussed that are unique to the component.



Some of the agenda issues included a grievance and arbitration review, plenary sessions on gangs and threat assessments, short and long term disability, STO2 requirements, WCB: filing/appeals/WCAT/board policy, and a summary of updates to the Public Service Pension Plan and how they pertain to sheriffs and correctional officers.



There was also a comprehensive session covering a range of ongoing OH&S issues and the best ways to resolve them. This included a review of updates to the Right to Refuse unsafe work legislation and WorkSafeBC's upcoming changes to OH&S regulations concerning worker participation.



BCGEU president Stephanie Smith delivered closing remarks, summarizing her recent meeting with Attorney General Niki Sharma. In this meeting, our union offered up a variety of solutions to the problems this sector is facing, such as how to mitigate the ongoing recruitment and retention crisis. Smith remarked that while no promises were made, Minister Sharma was receptive to the ideas.



A similar meeting with B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, Stephanie Smith and Component 1 leadership will take place in the coming months.



Check out photos from the conference here.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU

