Job action update: Handling shipments from Pacific Coast is now struck work



On Monday August 15th at 3:30 pm your fellow BCGEU members working at the distribution and wholesale centres commenced strike action.



Since then your union has learned that the employer has stockpiled product through a third party, Pacific Coast Distribution Ltd. We are taking immediate strike action in response to this new development.



These shipments are now struck work which then can only be performed by excluded management. You have the right to, and are expected to, refuse to perform struck work. Effective immediately, BCGEU members working in the retail stores will take strike action by not handling any product that is being delivered or received by Pacific Coast Distribution Ltd.



This means that the union is calling on all members to engage in strike action by refusing to receive, touch, or otherwise process any shipments that arrive via Pacific Coast.



If you have any questions about what this action means, please reach out to your shop steward or area office.





UWU/MoveUP