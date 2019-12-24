BCGEU president Stephanie Smith, treasurer Paul Finch and the entire Provincial Executive would like to wish our 80,000 members and their families a happy and festive holiday season!

Please note that all BCGEU offices will be closed for the holidays.

BCGEU offices around the province will be closed at 1:00pm on December 24, 2019 and will reopen on January 2, 2020 at 8:30am.

If you are a BCGEU member and need emergency support at your worksite, please contact your union steward.

Media inquiries can be directed to Aaron Donovan, Coordinator - Research and Interactive Services, at aaron.donovan@bcgeu.ca or 604 306-9122.

Facilities related emergencies can be directed to Ryan Schmid at 778-870-7877.

Happy holidays!





