May Day – or International Workers' Day – is a day in which the labour movement around the world comes together to recognize working people's collective power. Only by organizing to protect our collective interests as a class can we shift the balance of power under capitalism.

As we celebrate working people, we're also proud to announce that our union is now 85,000 members strong!

Our union has grown in a number of ways, including: new members organizing with the BCGEU for a voice on the job and the union ensuring seasonal members like wildfire fighters are included in our year-round membership figures.

Now even more workers in B.C. have a means to fight for justice, dignity, and respect at work. And that's certainly something to celebrate!

In just the past year workers at the following workplaces have organized and joined the BCGEU:

Options Community Services Society

YMCA of Greater Vancouver – Djavad Mowafaghian Child Care Centre

Guru Nanak Education Society of BC

First Unitarian Fellowship of Nanaimo – Unitarian Shelter

New View Society

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Vancouver – Men's Shelter

YMCA of Greater Vancouver - Renfrew Station Child Care

Beacon Community Association

AgeCare Cariboo Place

UBC Okanagan Residence Life

Sooke Family Resources Society

And just last week, 260 new members at Victoria's Our Place Society voted to organize their union with the BCGEU. They provide supportive housing and community-based services at 10 sites to those experiencing poverty and homelessness.

New members are joining the BCGEU all the time and 85,000 is an exciting milestone for our members.

Happy May Day! All power to the workers!





UWU/MoveUP