This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,

This bulletin is a reminder that nominations will close Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1700 hours (5:00 pm).

You can find the nomination form here Nomination Form for Bargaining Committee Member

You may send more information about yourself, support from a member(s) or, telling the members why they should elect you. Your additional information must be in black and white and fit on one 8.5" X 11" page. That must also be submitted by 1700 hours, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

No previous experience in bargaining is needed to be a member of the bargaining committee.

Leave of absence is provided to allow bargaining committee members to attend all meetings related to bargaining without loss of pay or benefits.

If more than three (3) nominations are received an all-candidates meeting will be held at 1700 hours (5:00 p.m.) Friday, July 8, 2022, at 312 Main (and Cordova). The Union will provide release to any candidate who is scheduled to work at that time.

The vote will be done by in-person paper ballots. It will start immediately after the end of the all-candidates meeting on July 8 and continue until 1730 hours (5:30 pm), Thursday, July 14, 2022. Details of where and how to vote will be distributed with the ballots.

If you are interested, please submit your nomination by fax to (604) 294-5092 or by scanning/sending a picture of your nomination form to [email protected] no later than 1700 hours (5:00 pm) Wednesday, July 6, 2022. You may also submit your nomination form directly to [email protected]

If you can't submit your nomination form electronically, contact Zoe Towle, at 604-291-9611 for different arrangements. Late nominations will not be accepted.

Make sure your union has your current email address by logging into your Member Portal at https://www.bcgeu.ca

Feel free to forward this notice to other BCGEU members at Harbour Light ARC and/or post on the Union's bulletin board(s).

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative



