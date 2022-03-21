This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

Friends,

As promised in our April 11th update, we are writing with additional information about essential services staffing levels.

On April 14th the union submitted its response to your employer's proposal. On April 21st, following discussions that took place April 20th, your employer advised that it will not be countering the union's proposal. In response, the union asked the Labour Relations Board (board) to schedule mediation dates to assist the Parties in deciding essential services staffing levels. We are scheduled to meet with the board on Wednesday, April 27 and Friday, April 29 .

Another update will be provided at that time or sooner if anything changes.

In the interim, we are continuing our preparations for job action.

In response to the email questions we are receiving, the questions asked at yesterday's membership meeting – thank you to all who took time out of your day to attend, and in anticipation of more questions that will be asking during today's membership meeting, we will be updating the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) which we hope to send out early next week.

In solidarity,

Strike Coordinating Committee



Download PDF of notice here



