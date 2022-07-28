This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰਰੂ ੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹ।ੈ ਕਕਰਪਾ ਕਰਕ ੇ ਕਕਸ ੇ ਤ ੋੋ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰ ੇ ਕਵਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,



MEMBER MEETINGS AND VOTING



This is a reminder that the member meetings and vote for the renewal of your collective agreement will take place next week. The meeting and voting schedule can be found at the end of this bulletin.



DON'T BELIEVE THE RUMOURS



We are receiving reports about disturbing rumours regarding the tentative settlement. We want to reassure you that:

You will NOT lose vacation. Vacation in the tentative settlement is an improvement over what is currently available.

Your wages will NOT go down. Every single member will receive a wage increase upon ratification.

The shift premium is NOT a concession. The shift premium is new. It is a benefit.

Housekeepers are NOT all voting to reject the tentative settlement. We have heard from many housekeepers that they intend to ACCEPT the tentative settlement.

Kitchen Workers are NOT all voting to reject the tentative settlement. We have heard from many kitchen workers that they intend to ACCEPT the tentative settlement.

Shelter Workers are NOT all voting to reject the tentative settlement. We have heard from many shelter workers that they intend to ACCEPT the tentative settlement.

You will all receive the complete settlement included translations by the end of the day Monday. Until then if you have any questions, contact your bargaining committee. We are the only people currently who know the details of the tentative settlement. No one else.



If someone approaches you with information that you believe to not be true or deliberately misleading contact Zoe Towle at [email protected].The BCGEU takes extremely seriously ANY attempt to interfere in your democratic right to vote using intimidation, harassment, threats or lies. We will investigate and take all appropriate action if it appears the person(s) is attempting to manipulate your vote. This includes filing a complaint against that person at the Labour Relations Board.



MEMBER MEETINGS

Date: Wednesday, August 24: 3 Choices

Times: 8:00 a.m. – 09:30 a.m.

Drop In between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 4:00 pm

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova) Entrance off Cordova

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 pm

Location: Zoom

Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812842659?pwd=aFVuSnpRL1pYQ1p0TVZLelBMQzZoZz09

Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659

Passcode: 420158

One tap mobile

+15873281099,,85812842659# Canada

+16132093054,,85812842659# Canada



Dial by your location

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada

Meeting ID: 858 1284 2659



VOTING



Our recommendation is that you vote to accept the tentative settlement.



Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova) Entrance off Cordova



Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings



Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova



Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings



Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and

12-noon – 4:30 pm

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova



If you are unable to vote at Harbour Light or 312 Main, please contact a member of your bargaining committee. We will try to get a ballot to you.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Thomas Chang, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Staff Rep Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here