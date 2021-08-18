Since bargaining broke off on July 21, the bargaining committee has been reaching out to members to discuss the employer's final offer. The bargaining committee met on August 16 to discuss the feedback they received from members.

They heard that there were many priorities that were not addressed in the employer's offer including paid breaks (8-hour shifts), shift premiums for night shift, parking or transit allowance, safety equipment and training, and more vacation time. The committee strongly encourages you to vote for job action so we can take a strong strike mandate into mediation and make some headway on some of these priorities.

A strong strike mandate shows your employer that you are united and willing to stand together.

There will be a townhall meeting to discuss the strike vote and answer questions. If you have questions, you can ask a member of the bargaining committee at any time, but this townhall will be your opportunity to speak to staff representative Sheila Matthen. The meeting will take place via Zoom.

Where to find ballots:

Ballots will be available at the Beacon office, kitchen staff room, and the front desk starting on Friday, August 27. Please speak to a member of the bargaining committee to get a ballot if you're having trouble locating them. You will need a ballot, a secret envelope, a declaration ballot, and a return envelope.

How to fill out your ballot:

Vote on your ballot. Do not put any identifiable marks on your ballot. Place your ballot in the brown "secret ballot" envelope and seal it. Complete your declaration ballot. Place your secret ballot envelope inside the declaration ballot and seal it. Place the declaration ballot in the return envelope, seal it, and drop it in a mailbox.

The bargaining committee will be reaching out again to discuss the employer's offer and the importance of voting "yes" to job action. They will also be confirming your personal information to make sure we are able to reach you to keep you updated about job action.

BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY BCGEU HEADQUARTERS NO LATER THAN 3:00PM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 TO BE COUNTED

Bargaining Summary:

Many of you received the email communication from Jim Coggles on July 23, stating that the employer's offer was the largest monetary offer they've ever made.

The employer's final offer included increases in base wages focused on the classifications the bargaining committee proposed were underpaid, specifically Shelter Worker 1 and Dishwasher. However, the employer was not able to meet the Union's proposals to increase these wages. The employer also proposed small changes to vacation accrual to align with the Employment Standards Act and allow employees to move tiers of vacation with fewer years of service and increases to the allowances for steel-toed boots and non-slip footwear.

The bargaining committee did not believe that this offer was sufficient, and that there is progress to be made through a strong strike vote and mediation. They believe there is still a little more the employer could offer in this agreement, but only the threat of job action will demonstrate that you are united behind the bargaining committee.

We have agreed on some minor non-monetary changes, but most proposals your bargaining committee put forward in this round of bargaining were monetary.

If you have any other questions about bargaining, please feel free to ask a bargaining committee member or bring them to the townhall meeting on Friday, August 27.

This notice was sent via email. If you did not receive it, please log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to update your personal email. As we move towards job action, it will be especially important to be able to send important updates to members through email.

In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

