You should have received your employer’s March 3, 2022, email telling you of its decision to submit its last offer to something known as a “last offer vote”. This bulletin is about that email.







What is a Last Offer Vote?



When bargaining for a renewal collective agreement reaches impasse – stalls, a unionized employer is entitled to submit its final offer to a vote of its unionized employees. This is what your employer is now doing.



Now What Happens?



A vote of your employer’s last offer will be conducted by the Labour Relations Board. At this time, the details are being sorted out. Once that occurs, you will be sent the information you need to vote. Your union will also be in direct communication not only as it relates to the vote but in the lead-up to the vote.



What SHOULD I Do NOW?



Send your pay stubs to [email protected]



If the employer’s last offer is rejected, there will likely be a strike. To receive strike pay you must submit your pay stubs to the union. If you haven’t already done so, please do so now. Here’s how:



Cell Phone

Take a picture of your most recent pay stub Email the picture to [email protected]

No Cell Phone

Contact your Employer asking them to email to you your electronic pay stub. Once you receive your pay stub email it to [email protected]



Regular Employees: you need only to provide your most recent pay stub



Casual Employees: you need to provide your pay stubs from the last 8-12 weeks



Provide Your Contact Information

The union needs to communicate with you. Please submit your contact information or membership card to [email protected]



MEMBERSHIP MEETINGS

We are in the process of scheduling membership meetings to answer questions and provide additional information. A separate bulletin will be sent out once the details have been finalized.



In Solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Takeshi Mori, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations

Zoe Towle, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here













