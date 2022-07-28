Friends,



I am writing to invite you to a membership meeting scheduled for 1500 hours, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 312 Main (and Cordova), Reach Room. The entrance is off Cordova.



Discussion Topics

Employer's Application for Membership in the HEABC Wage Adjustment Bargaining Questions and Answers

If you are unable to attend in person, please feel free to attend virtually. The Zoom link is at the end of this bulletin.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In solidarity,



Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations







Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85463898002?pwd=QzZ2Z3lPWDJZRGhldzVmU2g1VThuUT09



Meeting ID: 854 6389 8002

Passcode: 676667

One tap mobile

+12042727920,,85463898002# Canada

+14388097799,,85463898002# Canada



Dial by your location

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kXZhyxG0



