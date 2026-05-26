Harbour Light Sector Council Delegate Nominations Open Today





Workers at Harbour Light need real leverage and power to improve your workplace and help your community. By providing you with stronger political representation in our union, the new BCGEU supportive housing sector council is designed to do both, but it will only work if you nominate and elect a delegate.

Do you know a passionate activist? A seasoned advocate? A budding leader? Someone you trust to amplify your concerns and ideas so our union can rally behind them? Nominate that coworker to sit on your sector council today.

Nominate a coworker today!

Send your nomination(s) form(s) (one per candidate) to [email protected] to the attention of Kadidja Youssouf before June 9 @ 12 PM (noon).



Not sure who's right for the job? Here's a snapshot of what a functional sector council will do:



📢Raise frontline concerns specific to the unique pressures you face, directly to BCGEU's leadership, so we can advance supportive housing causes as a whole union;



💲Receive a budget and resources for sector-specific campaigns, education and initiatives;



🌐Unite supportive housing, shelter and women's transition workers, from across worksites, so you can rally around shared goals and mutual interests.



You and your coworkers at Harbour Light have important experiences and unique perspectives to bring to the sector council. Don't get left behind. Take the lead in reshaping the supportive housing sector so that it can support the people who understand it best.



In Solidarity,



Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP