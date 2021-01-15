Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2021. I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee in negotiating a new collective agreement with your Employer.
The Union needs your help and participation with the following:
Electing a bargaining committee of one member;
Completing a bargaining survey
We have attached a bargaining questionnaire and bargaining committee nomination form. Should the Union receive more than one nomination for the bargaining committee, the Union will conduct an election.
Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021th by fax at 604-215-1410 or by email at area03@bcgeu.ca.
As the BCGEU Staff Representative assigned to this bargaining, I will be working with the bargaining committee in negotiating the new collective agreement with your Employer. The Union will provide training to the members of the bargaining committee.