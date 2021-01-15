Your current collective agreement expires on March 31, 2021. I am the BCGEU Staff Representative who will be working with your bargaining committee in negotiating a new collective agreement with your Employer.

The Union needs your help and participation with the following:

Electing a bargaining committee of one member;

Completing a bargaining survey

We have attached a bargaining questionnaire and bargaining committee nomination form. Should the Union receive more than one nomination for the bargaining committee, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 5:00 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021th by fax at 604-215-1410 or by email at area03@bcgeu.ca.

As the BCGEU Staff Representative assigned to this bargaining, I will be working with the bargaining committee in negotiating the new collective agreement with your Employer. The Union will provide training to the members of the bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Jody Olsson

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP