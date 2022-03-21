Last week we served notice to bargain with the Employer and on the same day we received the news that the workers at the Neighbourhood House will join us in Collective Bargaining. We plan to get a head start working on your proposals.

When we met with you in May, we heard from you on areas where you want to see improvements in your Collective Agreement, and we also discussed other issues that workers have. We had two volunteers at that meeting who want to step up and be on the bargaining committee, Julia Seymour and Kitty San. We will post the official call for nominations for bargaining committee members. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations are now open and will close on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 5:00 pm . Nominations are to be returned via facsimile to 604-215-1410, e-mailed or mailed to the office:

Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative Email: [email protected]

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Phone: 604-215-1499

#130 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: 604-215-1410

We also need your help and participation as we start to prepare for bargaining. Please take a moment to fill out the bargaining survey. While at the meeting in May we discussed issues, we did not discuss the priorities of these items. Please take a moment to fill out the bargaining survey!



A reminder that the current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new one.

In solidarity

Sarah Fawns

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Bargaining Questionnaire here



UWU/MoveUP