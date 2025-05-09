It has come to the Union's attention that the contact email address in the bulletin to members had an error.

This would have hampered some member wishing to receive credentials from being able to contact our department to receive credentials.

Therefore, with the consent of the Component VP, we are extending voting until Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 3:00 pm. This will allow any member who experienced difficulty getting a credential to contact us.

If you are seeking a credential to vote please email [email protected].

In solidarity,

Richard Tones

Director of Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP