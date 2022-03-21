An election is required for the Hard Rock Casino Bargaining Committee. A balloting package is being mailed to each member for whom the Union has a current home mailing address. You will receive a ballot. If you do not receive a ballot in the mail by Tuesday, May 31 please email [email protected] so that we can arrange to send a ballot to you.

At the close of nominations for your bargaining committee, the nominees were as follows. Note that the order of names is random.

The nominees for bargaining committee member (3 positions) are:

Germaine Bourasaw Geoff Kay

Jim Davies Katherine Wiebe

Matty Ruston Mark Chun

Umesh Kumar Steven Chum

The nominees for bargaining committee chair (1 position) are:

Matty Ruston Geoff Kay

Jim Davies Mark Chun

Balloting instructions are included in each balloting package. Ballots will be cast using a two-envelope privacy and declaration system. For your ballot to be counted, it must be sealed inside a privacy envelope. That privacy envelope must then be sealed inside a declaration envelope on which you must provide your complete contact information and signature. Please review and carefully follow the balloting instructions to ensure your ballot is not spoiled.

Your ballot must be received by no later than Thursday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m.

If you do not receive a balloting package through the mail, this likely means that we do not have your home mailing address on file. In such a situation, you will need to email [email protected] to obtain a ballot.

To help ensure you receive bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to update it or any of your existing contact info, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP