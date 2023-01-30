Bargaining resumed the week of Feb 17th when we tabled our monetary proposals. Monetary proposals include anything with a cost, such as wages, benefits and term of agreement. We are in bargaining this week until Thursday and will probably work into the evenings. Some non-monetary proposals remain on the table which we intend to work through as well.
Please stay tuned as we move to this later stage of bargaining. Your support is key to our success.
In solidarity,
Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member
Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member
Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member
Germaine Bourasaw, Bargaining Committee Alternate
Gary C. Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
