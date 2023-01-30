Bargaining resumed the week of Feb 17th when we tabled our monetary proposals. Monetary proposals include anything with a cost, such as wages, benefits and term of agreement. We are in bargaining this week until Thursday and will probably work into the evenings. Some non-monetary proposals remain on the table which we intend to work through as well.

Please stay tuned as we move to this later stage of bargaining. Your support is key to our success.

In solidarity,

Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Germaine Bourasaw, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Gary C. Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

