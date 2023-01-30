As we announced this week, we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer and we look forward to sharing the details with you. The next step is for the bargaining committee to meet with you at ratification meetings to review the ratification document and answer all your questions before you cast a vote.

Ratification Meetings

We have scheduled a series of meetings where you can get your questions answered and vote. We will offer you the opportunity to meet us at the worksite. You may cast your vote during these in‑person meetings.

Ratification meetings will be held as follows:

→ Thursday, March 16 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

→ Friday, March 17 – 5:00 pm to 1:00 am

→ Saturday, March 18 – 10:30 am to 5:30 pm

All meetings will be held in the VIP room at the worksite.

Voting

Voting opens at 10am on March 16 and closes at 5:30pm on March 18. This is an in-person paper ballot vote. You may cast your vote at the ratification meetings.

The Ratification Document & Comprehensive Report

The ratification document contains all the changes negotiated, using yellow highlight to show new language and strikethrough to show deletions. Articles with unchanged language are not shown. We will be sending the ratification document, as well as a comprehensive report summarizing the highlights, early next week.

We encourage you to read both documents in advance of the Ratification Meetings so that you can ask your questions to the bargaining committee. Remember, members of the bargaining committee are the only people that were at the table, they are the ones in the know. Do no buy in to the rumour mill.

Once the agreement is ratified the changes will take effect. The bargaining committee is recommending that you vote Yes.

Thank you for your continued support.

In solidarity,

Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download Ratification Meetings Scheduled 23Mar10.pdf



UWU/MoveUP