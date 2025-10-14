Dear BCGEU,



The government has failed to come to the bargaining table with a fair deal, and as a result, members of the public service have been on strike for weeks. This isn't what any of us wanted, and it's especially disappointing coming from a government who promised to prioritize workers' rights.

With government failing to return our calls, it feels like the BCNDP is turning their backs on workers - the very people who helped get them elected. We need to remind them that many members of the BCGEU give votes, dollars, and volunteer time helped put them in office.

To do that, we want to connect with BCGEU members who have supported the BCNDP in the past. If you've ever voted, donated, volunteered, served on a riding association, attended a BCNDP convention, worked as a campaign staffer, or contributed to the BCNDP in some other way, we want to hear from you.

I've supported the BCNDP in the past

I haven't supported the BCNDP

The BCNDP was elected based on their history of standing up for workers and the labour movement. While the BCGEU is not affiliated with the BCNDP, we know our membership has meaningfully supported the party in the past because the NDP claimed to be a party that supports working people. Public service workers aren't getting that support.



Last week, we held a once in a generation rally with over 10,000 members and supporters at the legislature telling the government to get back to the bargaining table. We're planning next steps to keep the momentum going, and we value your assistance in helping us make those plans.



Let's keep the pressure on.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch

President





UWU/MoveUP