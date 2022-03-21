We are only five days into balloting for the public service strike vote and there has been tremendous level of engagement and turnout so far. Your bargaining committee is thrilled to see this level of enthusiasm from members, because a strong turnout is as important as a strong "yes" vote. By voting yes, you are helping to deliver a strong message to your employer that we are serious about our wage demands.

Remember: if you haven't received your ballot by Tuesday, May 24th contact us:

Bargaining email: [email protected] or

or Bargaining toll-free number: 1-888-984-1632

Members started receiving ballots on Monday, via paper ballots primarily distributed by stewards and worksite contacts in worksites. Note: ballots are not mailed to members' home addresses, except in certain cases such as if you are on leave or working remotely.

Other voting opportunities

Pop up voting stations are also available, and members will receive an email at least a day in advance, or the morning of, if there is one in your area. Our strike vote outreach team will also be texting and calling members to notify them of these voting opportunities.

In addition, voting "Zone Houses" are currently located in Victoria and Burnaby. Feel free to stop by to cast your ballot:



Victoria, 1250 Quadra, open Tues to Thursday, 11am – 7pm

Burnaby, 4423 Ledger Ave, open Tues to Thursday, 11am – 7pm

Q&A

Do you have questions about the strike vote? Your Public Service Bargaining Committee has posted frequently asked questions and answers from members related to the public service strike vote. Read them here and check back as this resource will be updated regularly. (Please note: the FAQs are accessible through Member Portal). You can also read more details about how to cast your ballot here.

Get social!

We are encouraging members on social media to take selfies when you cast your ballot in the strike vote. Be sure to tag BCGEU and use the hashtag #bcgeuvotes!

In the news

Check out BCGEU President Stephanie Smith in this week's Business in Vancouver article, talking about how the wage demands of public sector workers aren't driving inflation, they're a reaction to inflation.

In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff









Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP