Have your say about our contract - survey open until Feb 13

Dear members,

As you may know, your collective agreement with Okanagan College expired on June 30, 2025.

Since then, your Bargaining Committee has met several times to prepare for the negotiations of a new collective agreement. They have much work ahead of them, including the drafting and prioritization of proposals that will be presented on your behalf to your employer this Spring.

To ensure your priorities are accurately reflected in these proposals, it is critical that you give your committee your input.

Please complete the 2026 Okanagan College – Support Staff Bargaining Survey by 5 p.m. on February 13, 2026.

The link to the survey is: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6923524/oc-ss-barg-survey-2026

Participation in the survey is completely optional, and no questions are mandatory. You may respond to as many questions as you wish.

Your responses will be kept strictly confidential and will only be reviewed by your union Bargaining Committee and strictly for the purposes of bargaining.

If you are unable to access or complete the survey online, please contact [email protected] or a member of your Bargaining Committee for assistance, or for a paper version of the survey.

Finally, it is important your Bargaining Committee has your personal email address to communicate with you during contract negotiations. If you did not originally receive this email from the BCGEU or were forwarded this email by a fellow BCGEU member, log into the BCGEU Member Portal at my.bcgeu.ca now and provide your personal email address.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU bargaining Committee

Karolynn Green, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Kevin McKenzie, Bargaining Committee Vice-Chairperson

Kelly Hutchinson, Staff Representative





