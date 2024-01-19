With the presumed dissolution of the common bargaining table for Fleetwood Villa and Whitecliff upon transfer of the sites to separate employers next month, staff conduct of negotiations will move from the Negotiations Department to the Fraser Valley Area Office. Anthony Davies, who you may already know as the assigned servicing representative, will assume conduct of bargaining. The outgoing staff negotiator, incoming staff negotiator, and your bargaining committee are working together to make the change in staff assignment as seamless as possible.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

