HCN-Revera Lessee Fleetwood - Tentative Settlement of Your Renewal Collective Agreement – Ratification Vote Starts June 10, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 06, 2022
Thank you for attending the May 20 and 28, 2022, meetings regarding the tentative settlement for the renewal of your collective agreement. During those meetings a preference for an electronic vote was expressed.
This bulletin is to advise that the electronic ballots will be issued June 10th to each member.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them.
In solidarity,
Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.