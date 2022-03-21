Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 06, 2022

Thank you for attending the May 20 and 28, 2022, meetings regarding the tentative settlement for the renewal of your collective agreement. During those meetings a preference for an electronic vote was expressed.
 
This bulletin is to advise that the electronic ballots will be issued June 10th to each member.
 
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member's Portal here.
 
In solidarity,
 
Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee
Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member
Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 

