A vacancy exists on the BCGEU bargaining committee for Fleetwood Villa due to a resignation. The successful candidate will join the two other existing members, Nikki Philip and Frederick Nacpil, on the bargaining committee.

Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for one bargaining committee member to fill a vacancy on the committee. Elected bargaining committees work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

If there is more than one nominee for the vacant position, then voting will occur.

A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominator at Part A and nominee at Part B.

Nominations close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by email to [email protected], by fax to 604-294-5092, or by mail to:

BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3

Duties of Committee Members

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Wedne sday, February 2 , 2022 at 5:00 PM ; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Thur sday, February 3 , 2022 at 5:00 PM .

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Ryan Stewart for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email to [email protected].

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations