HCN-Revera Lessee LP (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Committee Election

The election of your bargaining has been completed without the need for a vote.

Your elected Bargaining Committee members are:



Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member



Bargaining will be at a common table with Dorchester, Sunwood and Parkwood all participating. All three worksites have now completed their elections. The next steps are to send out bargaining questionnaires to members at all three sites and then the common table committee will meet with the assigned negotiator to develop proposals to take forward to the bargaining table. At this time no dates have been set for your committee to meet with the employer for the first time. Once we have agreed to dates to commence bargaining another bulletin will be sent out.



Bulletins will be sent out via personal email and posted in the worksite throughout the bargaining process.



If you do not receive this bulletin via email, it means that the Union does not have a current email or mailing address for you. To ensure that you receive information in a timely manner please ensure that the Union has your current personal contact information. You can update your information on-line by going to the BCGEU website:

Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/login and log in. In the upper left of your screen, you will see a box with your name at the top. Click on the information you wish to update. Enter the correct information and click "save"

Also, if you have not signed a union membership card, please contact one of your Shop Stewards to sign one.



In solidarity,



Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations



