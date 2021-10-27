Your bargaining committee for Parkwood Manor and the Employer have so far met for five days to negotiate your first collective agreement.

The parties have made good progress on most non-monetary proposals and are now in the early stages of negotiating monetary matters, including wages, etc.

We are looking to schedule additional bargaining dates for as soon as possible in November and will provide a further update once dates are set. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Paula Holm, Bargaining Committee Member

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Sehi Jung, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP