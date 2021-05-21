Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The following candidates have been elected by acclamation to your bargaining committee (listed alphabetically by first name):
Dana Hussey
Paula Holm
Sehi Jung
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and I will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewing the feedback you have provided via survey responses and at membership meetings, and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.