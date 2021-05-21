Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BCGEU

Published on May 21, 2021

The following candidates have been elected by acclamation to your bargaining committee (listed alphabetically by first name):

  • Dana Hussey
  • Paula Holm
  • Sehi Jung

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and I will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, reviewing the feedback you have provided via survey responses and at membership meetings, and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.

 

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

