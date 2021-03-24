Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input! - BCGEU
HCN-Revera Lessee (Parkwood Manor) - Bargaining Survey – We Need Your Input! - BCGEU
Published on March 24, 2021
To prepare for bargaining for your first collective agreement, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on what is important and what your priorities are.
Please ask a worksite member of your bargaining committee for a link to the online survey and fill it out by Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM. If you know someone at your worksite who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!
If you were forwarded this email, make sure we have your current home email address by providing it to a member of your bargaining committee. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.
In solidarity,
Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations