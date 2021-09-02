On August 26, 2021, your bargaining committee for Sunwood began negotiations with the Employer for your first collective agreement.



The bargaining session scheduled for August 27, 2021 had to be postponed by your committee due to unforeseen circumstances.



The parties are looking to schedule additional bargaining dates for as soon as possible--likely early October. We will share the specific dates as soon as they are confirmed.



If you have any questions or concerns about this bulletin or the bargaining process generally, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Sheila Diebel, Bargaining Committee Member

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



