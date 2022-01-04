Talks to Resume

Your bargaining committee has informed Revera of the strong strike mandate you provided to support your demands for fair wages, benefits, vacation, paid holidays and other monetary and non-monetary conditions of employment. The parties are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Thursday, January 20th. Your bargaining committee will urge Revera to reach a fair and reasonable negotiated settlement-preferably without having to resort to a work stoppage.

Strike Prep Gets Underway

In the meantime, BCGEU President Stephanie Smith has appointed a strike coordinating committee (SCC) as follows to prepare a strike:

Title Department Name Vice-President Component 4 Mahen Ramdharry Chair Local 404 Tim Little Chair Cross Component Committee, Area 04 Monica Wyllie Member Bargaining Committee Sandy Paine Member Bargaining Committee Linda Richardson Staff Representative & Lead Negotiator Negotiations Ryan Stewart Staff Representative Field Services, Area 04 Danica Sladen Administrative Representative Membership Records Phil Dluhy Building Representative Facilities Calvin Kamensek Campaigns Specialist Research and Interactive Services Jolan Bailey Communications Officer Research and Interactive Services Karen Tankard Organizing Advocate Advocacy Rene-John Nicolas Organizer Organizing TBD Occupational Health and Safety Officer Occupational Health and Safety Brian Campbell

If Revera remains unconvinced that you deserve the same as other Revera employees in the region doing the same work, the SCC will be responsible for planning and coordinating your strike action. More information will follow.

You can expect to receive another bulletin sometime next week with details of a Zoom-based membership meeting to be held before the next bargaining session on January 20th. In the meantime, please reach out to a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

