As you will know from our recent bulletin, Revera has applied to the LRB for mediation to assist the parties in negotiating a first collective agreement. This bulletin is to advise that mediation has been scheduled for February 18, 2022.

We will provide a further update after the 18th. In the meantime, we will continue to prepare for a strike. Please reach out to a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP