The parties met on February 18, 2022 and continued negotiations with the assistance of the mediator appointed by the Labour Relations Board. Mediated discussions were productive, and progress has been made.



We will meet again in mediated negotiations on Friday, March 4th and will provide a further update then. In the meantime, we will continue to prepare for a strike. Please reach out to a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP