  2. HCN-Revera Lessee (Sunwood)- Collective Agreement for Sunwood - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 06, 2022

Your new collective agreement for Sunwood is now available. It will also be posted to the BCGEU collective agreements website by the end of this week. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members, which will be available at the worksite from a union steward once they're ready.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here
Download your Collective Agreement here

