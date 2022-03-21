Your new collective agreement for Sunwood is now available. It will also be posted to the BCGEU collective agreements website by the end of this week. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members, which will be available at the worksite from a union steward once they're ready.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download your Collective Agreement here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.