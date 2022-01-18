This is a reminder of our important meeting regarding bargaining. Please make every effort to attend.
Meeting Details
Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM
How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference
Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.
If you are new to using Zoom, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and the option of being seen. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, then the teleconference option may be best.
In solidarity,
Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member
Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of Bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.