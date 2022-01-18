All bargaining unit employees at Sunwood are asked to submit at least one recent paystub to the union well before any potential strike action begins. This will help ensure strike pay can be processed and paid on time. We require this information to calculate each member's strike pay, which as you know from previous bulletins and the strike vote information meeting is 70% of regular earnings up to a maximum of $100 per day and $500 per week.

Please email your most recent paystub to [email protected] by January 20, 2022. If your most recent paystub doesn't reflect your regularly scheduled hours of work, i.e., if you worked more or less than you usually do, please include one or more additional pay stubs and an explanatory note.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



