Your bargaining committee and Revera met on January 20th and 21st. We presented your strong strike mandate to the employer and insisted it table a better proposal for the fair wages, benefits, vacation, paid holidays and other monetary and non-monetary conditions of employment that you deserve.



Revera responded with an improved settlement proposal on par with other Revera residences for vacation and paid holidays. It also included a voluntary group registered retirement savings plan with 1% matching contributions, lower minimum weekly hours to be eligible for benefits, a slightly improved wage proposal, and other minor improvements.



Unfortunately, Revera's settlement proposal included concessions and fell far short of your demands in many important ways:

two fewer paid sick days than employees at Parkwood Manor

sick leave language that does not meet the new minimum requirements of the Employment Standards Act

no retroactive pay, signing bonus, or bonus for working during coronavirus outbreaks at the residence

no workload language

no evening, night, or weekend shift premiums

no language to prevent Revera from contracting out all bargaining unit jobs and laying everyone off

eliminates paid bereavement leave in case of death of an employee's grandparent, stepparent, stepchild, aunt, uncle, sibling-in-law, or former spouse

reduces the annual limit for each paramedical practitioner to $350-down from $500

requires employees to keep paying 50% of the premium costs for extended health and welfare benefits (at Parkwood Manor the employer pays 100%)

We rejected Revera's settlement offer and talks broke off. Revera clearly remains unconvinced that you deserve what you are asking for. The work of the Strike Coordinating Committee (SCC) will now kick into high gear to help you show the employer how serious you are about having your demands met. You can expect to receive another bulletin sometime next week as we prepare to take strike action. In the meantime, please reach out to a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations









UWU/MoveUP