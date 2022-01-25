On January 28th, Revera applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to appoint a mediator under Section 55 of the Labour Relations Code to assist the parties in negotiating a first collective agreement. Your union is now required to participate in mediation. We cannot begin a strike until mediation has concluded, and then only if LRB directs that we may do so. (The LRB could alternately direct that the parties engage in mediation/arbitration or arbitration to conclude the first collective agreement.)



The mediation process could take up to 40 days from today, though we are hopeful it will not take nearly that long. We will provide a further update once mediation dates have been set. In the meantime, we will continue to prepare for a strike. Please reach out to a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Sandy Paine, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Richardson, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations





