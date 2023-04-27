The common table Bargaining Committee will soon be preparing to negotiate renewal of the Collective Agreement with the Employer and is asking for members' input. The bargaining questionnaire provides members the opportunity to identify any issues or concerns with, or desired improvements to, the Collective Agreement that they would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations. Members' input will inform and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting bargaining priorities.



The questionnaire is available online via SurveyMonkey at the following link:

Questionnaires must be completed by Friday, July 28, 2023 at 5:00pm.



Members are strongly encouraged to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to the Bargaining Committee via the questionnaire.



In solidarity,



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (Dorchester)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood)

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP