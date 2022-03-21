A reminder that the Ratification Vote for the renewal of your collective agreement starts today. Watch your emails for the ballot and voting instructions. If you don't receive it check your 'junk' folder. If there is nothing in junk, contact [email protected].

The highlights of the tentative settlement are:

Levelled wages will be maintained until new wage rates are negotiated or a strike or lockout occurs

Wage levelled members will receive a 2.5% ratification payment for all hours worked including paid vacation and statutory holidays from January 1, 2019, to May 14, 2020

Shift differentials of:

o $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for evening shifts

o $1.00 (one dollar) per hour for night shifts

o $0.75 (75 cents) per hour for weekend shifts

Vision care reimbursement increases to $250 every 24-months

Eye exam reimbursement increases to $50 annually

Dental plan reimbursement for basic and major services increases to $2,000 annually

The previously agreed-to items except as amended above have also been retained.



The Ratification Document is attached to this bulletin .



Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative settlement.



We are also writing to advise that Article 17.1, Paid Holidays, will be amended in the ratified collective agreement to ensure that it is in compliance with the Employment Standards Act which stipulates that employees who have "worked or earned wages for 15 of the 30 calendar days preceding the statutory holiday" will be given the day off or a lieu day or paid. Portions of Article 20, Sick Leave, will also be amended to ensure compliance with the Employment Standards Act which stipulates that employee are to entitled to five (5) days of paid sick leave in each calendar year.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your union by logging into the Member's Portal.



In solidarity,



Anthony Jillings, Chair, Bargaining Committee

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee member

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



